IPCA Laboratories ltd had remained investors favourite during 2020 having seen stock prices almost double. The gains during 2020 were led by strong demand for its products as HCQS (Hydroxychloroquine) and many other ingredients that were used for Covid management. The same however elevated the base and with subdued expectations on growth looking at the high base of last year the stock had corrected by about 6% during 2021.

The company did see the impact of a high base during Q4FY21. The subdued domestic formulations and Active Pharma ingredients (API) sales dragged overall growth. The domestic formulation sales (about two-fifth of overall) could grow just 1% year-on-year. API sales slightly less than a fourth of overall, declined by 21% year-on-year. Thus, strong growth in the branded formulation and Institutional sales though supported revenues that grew 4% year-on-year.

At ₹1134 core the revenues were much lower than estimates. Motilal Oswal financial services had pegged revenues to come at ₹1342.3 crore.

The EBITDA margin remained flat YoY at 20.5% helped by lower operating leverage. The lower depreciation, finance costs, forex gains and absence of any impairments seen during Q4FY20 still meant consolidated Net Profit at Rs. 1141.14 crores were up 89%. Adjusted for one-offs the net profit as per analysts grew 19.3% year-on-year.

Moving forward the high base is still to keep growth under check. The company has guided for 10% revenue growth during FY22. The overall API business as per the company is to grow 10% year-on-year. The company expects the generic business to grow 5% during FY22 with the high base of HCQS supplies to the US and other regions last year. The institutional business too is expected to see only 5% growth. The prospects however remain strong for domestic formulations and the business has the potential to help drive growth. The company’s pain relief range is a strong contributor with a brand like Zerodol being amongst market leaders.

Overall a strong domestic growth can pull up the company’s prospects and the street will be watchful on the same. The stock gaining about 2.3% on Monday indicates the street sentiments got a boost by the company’s growth guidance. The company also has guided for Ebitda margins of 25% (20.5% in Q4FY21) in addition to revenue growth guidance of 10% for FY22

On the flip side though the company’s expanded capacities as those at Dewas may see slight delays in completion due to Covid impact. The company anticipated the capacity coming onstream by the end of Q3FY22, or by the start of Q4FY22.

