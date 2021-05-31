High base of Q4 led to a weak Q4 show for IPCA: FY22 guidance though encourages

Moving forward the high base is still to keep growth under check. The company has guided for 10% revenue growth during FY22. The overall API business as per the company is to grow 10% year-on-year. The company expects the generic business to grow 5% during FY22 with the high base of HCQS supplies to the US and other regions last year. The institutional business too is expected to see only 5% growth. The prospects however remain strong for domestic formulations and the business has the potential to help drive growth. The company’s pain relief range is a strong contributor with a brand like Zerodol being amongst market leaders.