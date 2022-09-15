Debt weighs down KEC International2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 01:04 AM IST
Reducing debt would be a key trigger for the KEC stock, which is 18% below its 52-week high seen in October
KEC International Ltd’s shares rose 3.5% on Thursday, a day when the Nifty 50 index fell by 0.7%. The company’s management met analysts on Wednesday and shed light on various aspects such as order book, margin outlook, and debt.