Debt weighs down KEC International

On the brighter side, KEC’s order book is promising. The company expects Rs19,000-20,000 crore of order inflows in FY23. Of this, it has received orders worth ₹6,000 crore so far. The order book is currently at more than ₹30,000 crore, which provides revenue visibility for 7-8 quarters, the company said in its presentation. The order book as on FY22-end was ₹23,716 crore. “The order book can actually result in (revenue) growth much higher than the management’s guidance of 15%, but may be limited because of higher working capital," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.