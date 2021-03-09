Rising input costs are a threat to many companies these days. Hindustan Unilever Ltd ( HUL ) is not an exception. Increase in prices of tea, palm oil and crude oil derivatives are the main culprits that are expected to keep a check on HUL’s profit margins in the coming days. Even so, there are some offsetting factors.

One, valuations of the HUL stock are not demanding as such, point out analysts. According to Bloomberg, shares of HUL trade at a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of almost 54 times, just a tad shy of the three-year average price-to-earnings ratio. “HUL’s valuations have moderated quite a bit from the peak, which makes valuations compelling," says an analyst requesting anonymity.

Secondly, price hikes are expected to help HUL offset inflationary pressures to some extent, at least. “While the impact of sharp rise in input prices is inevitable, we believe that the impact may be lower than the general perception at the moment. This is due to product price hike, mix improvement, self-help measures on costs and operating leverage benefits," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 3 March. The broking firm added, “We currently build-in about 6% product price hike in FY22 and history suggests that HUL could easily pass this-on."

Not that HUL’s profit margin performance had disappointed in the December quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaiton (Ebitda) margin had declined by 87 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Going ahead, analysts expect margins to also get some respite as the recovery in HUL’s high margin discretionary portfolio starts to pick up pace. The discretionary segment accounts for about 15% of the company’s revenues and includes skin care products. According to HUL’s December quarter earnings presentation, discretionary segment saw a 1% decline in the quarter. In the September and June quarter, discretionary categories had declined by 25% and 45%, respectively.

Further, depending on how mobility pans out, investors will closely watch how the laundry segment would fare. Needless to say, a faster improvement in the category would augur well.

Overall, Jefferies has cut its FY22/23E earnings per share (EPS) forecast by 4-5% to factor in input price surge yet expect HUL to report a strong 14% EPS compound annual growth rate over FY21-23E.

So far in 2021, the HUL stock has declined by about 8% compared to 2.8% decline in the Nifty FMCG index.

