The sharp rise in spot gas prices is making investors wary about Petronet LNG Ltd, as is reflected by a 6.5% year-to-date fall in share prices.

The increase in gas prices would affect spot gas cargo, though increasing domestic gas production in India can to some extent mitigate the impact of higher spot gas cargo prices.

That said, analysts remained positive on the earnings outlook for the company. The hope is that the firm capacity utilization levels at the company’s key Dahej terminal would support earnings.

Lockdowns imposed to contain the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic have, however, affected the capacity utilization of the company during Q1FY22. Capacity utilization at the Dahej terminal dropped to 88% during the June quarter because of the impact from lockdowns. The company’s total volumes had also fallen 4% sequentially and stood at 209 tbtu (trillion British thermal units) during the quarter. However, by the end of July, there was a swift recovery in capacity utilization to 100%.

View Full Image Subdued performance

Analysts pointed out that the rise in spot gas prices has been abnormally high because of the huge demand from China, Japan and Europe. This has resulted in lower spot cargo orders being placed by customers over the past few months.

However, Petronet LNG has tied up contracts of 16.75 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa), which is 95% of the capacity of Dahej terminal (17.5 mmtpa), said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. This is cushioning its utilization rates.

The company’s Kochi terminal has remained a weak link with low utilization because of a delay in commissioning of connecting pipelines. However, this is also expected to rise to from 24% in the Q1FY22 to 30% by the end of FY22, as the volume will increase further in the coming years with the completion of connectivity to Bengaluru and expansion of the city gas network in adjoining cities, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Liquified natural gas (LNG) prices may also moderate over the medium term. “Strong Asian demand, low European inventories and inadequate supplies have led to a spike in spot to $18 per mmbtu (million metric British thermal units). But LNG prices could cool from current levels ($18/mmbtu) to $12-13/mmbtu as the heatwave in Asia fades and European stocks rebuild," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a recent note.

Meanwhile, the company is exploring opportunities for diversification. It plans to set up an ethane/propane import facility at the Dahej terminal and a petchem complex based on based on imported propane.

