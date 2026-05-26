High-end bikes power Eicher as costs squeeze margins

Eicher Motors rode strong demand for premium motorcycles to deliver a steady March quarter (Q4FY26), aided by robust volume growth, though Ebitda margin fell 60 basis points sequentially to 24.9% due to higher raw material costs.
Margins are expected to remain under pressure. Eicher expects commodity cost pressures of about 3-3.5% in Q1FY27. To partially offset the impact, Royal Enfield implemented a 1.75% price increase in April, while VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) raised prices by about 2%.
Consolidated revenue rose 16% year-on-year to ₹6,080 crore in Q4FY26, and Ebitda was up 20% to ₹1,514 crore.
Nuvama Research expects growth to continue with a 15% annual volume increase over FY26-28E. This momentum will be driven by a 16% rise in domestic sales and 11% in exports, fueled by strong demand for core models and upcoming launches such as the Bullet 650cc, Himalayan 750cc, Flying Flea S6 EV, and a new 250cc motorcycle, Nuvama said.