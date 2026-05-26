High-end bikes power Eicher as costs squeeze margins

Premium bikes, younger buyers

Royal Enfield continues to benefit from Indian consumers' growing preference for high-end motorcycles. It had 87% market share in the premium motorcycle category above 250cc in Q4FY26. Royal Enfield’s volumes grew 12% year-on-year to almost 318,000 units in Q4. One in three Royal Enfield buyers is now under 25, reflecting the brand’s growing appeal among younger riders, Eicher’s executive vice-chairman Vinod Aggarwal said during the earnings call.