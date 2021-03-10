Higher commodity costs to weigh on profit margins of consumer firms in near term

Note that consumer firms are on the recovery path and many companies should see further improvement in sales in the March quarter. It is also expected that price hikes by consumer companies will offset some of the inflationary pressure. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s report dated 9 March points out, “Price hikes taken by most companies earlier in the year as well as during the quarter, combined with continued stringent cost-control measures, should offer some relief from the sequential inflationary trends seen in most commodities."