Higher dividend payout, decent Q3, powers the CESC stock

Shares of CESC Ltd have increased by about 6% in the past two days. A couple of factors are contributing to the positive sentiment. On Wednesday, the company, engaged in electrical distribution with an embedded generation facility, announced an interim dividend of ₹45 per share. This is better than expectations. Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Securities Ltd point out the dividend indicates payout ratios of about 50% (versus 20–25% payout historically), significantly higher than the broking firm’s estimate of ₹23 per share for financial year 2021.

Additionally, the company’s December quarter results announced on Wednesday during market hours are not bad. Consolidated net profit increased by nearly 25% year-on-year to ₹328 crore. This is at a time when standalone net profit growth was much slower at around 3%. Strong growth in consolidated other income helped. Further, subsidiaries have performed well, contributing to consolidated profit growth. Particularly, the turnaround at its 600MW Chandrapur project is noteworthy.

Analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 13 January, “Chandrapur reported a profit after tax of ₹28 crore in the December quarter (versus loss of ₹15 crore year-on-year) and ₹75 crore in 9MFY21 (versus ₹64 crore loss year-on-year)." Emkay analysts added, “(This was) largely driven by the extension of the PPA term with Maharashtra discom for 185 MW, short-term PPA for its untied capacity, and recovery of certain duties and taxes from the Noida discom under a change in law.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in the CESC share price in the past two days, the CESC stock is about 10% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020. The good news is that valuations aren’t pricey. Additionally, improving earnings outlook at Chandrapur and moderating losses at franchises augurs well. The stock trades at nearly 7 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.