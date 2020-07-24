Recently shares of Biocon Ltd had surged to an all-time high, rising 16% to outpace Nifty Pharma index's nearly 8% gains in the past three months. But the recent results may spoil the party as higher expenses took some shine off the Q1 figures. Shares of Biocon fell 3% on Friday.

While much of its revenue growth was on expected lines, and even a fraction better than what the Street had factored in, the rise in costs has been unimpressive. Research and development expenses in Q1 jumped about 35% year-on-year (y-o-y). Further, material costs too were substantially higher, impacting even gross margins.

All these have taken a toll on the Ebitda margin which fell to 24.7%. This sharp drop of about five percentage points from the year-ago period hasn’t gone down well with the markets. The margin contraction is worrying given that margins dipped in Q4 as well. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Nevertheless, some encouraging features were found in the Q1 results. Biocon’s revenue growth of about 14% y-o-y surpassed most analysts’ expectations. This was largely on account of a higher-than-expected jump in the biosimilars category, which grew about 14% y-o-y. But note that this segment dropped about 21% in Q4, so some of the jump seems justified.

The generics division also marched ahead, growing about 16% in Q1. Both biosimilars and generics comprise a sizeable chunk of Biocon’s revenue. But the profit picture in biosimilars has been dull.

Another concern is the flat growth in the research division after a decent show in the category in Q4.

Biocon has lined up several launches in the next few years,which will keep research expenses higher. Still, it may be worth watching whether Biocon can revive its margins in the coming months and keep a control on costs. Hence, a quicker launch pipeline becomes critical. “Timely launches and the ramp-up of biosimilars in developed and emerging markets and Syngene’s performances are key levers for the company," said ICICI Securities in a note.

But the recent jump in its stock price may be already factoring in much of this growth, say analysts.

