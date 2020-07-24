Higher expenses shrink Biocon’s Q1 profits stock’s valuation banks on launches

Biocon has lined up several launches in the next few years,which will keep research expenses higher. Still, it may be worth watching whether Biocon can revive its margins in the coming months and keep a control on costs. Hence, a quicker launch pipeline becomes critical. “Timely launches and the ramp-up of biosimilars in developed and emerging markets and Syngene’s performances are key levers for the company," said ICICI Securities in a note.