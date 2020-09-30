Higher gas prices helpful for ONGC but muted crude prices bigger worry

MUMBAI: A recent Bloomberg news report said India is considering a floor price for natural gas produced from local fields. The proposal being considered by the oil ministry benchmarks gas prices against Japan-Korea LNG rates with a discount. This could improve realisations of state-run oil and gas producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC).

Nitin Tiwari, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said, "The move could help the company break-even on its gas production. ONGC’s average cost of gas production currently is around $3.5per mmBtu (million British thermal units). Given the current LNG prices, the implied price realisation works out to $3-3.5 per mmBtu, which would be similar to what ONGC saw in FY20." Note that current domestic gas prices are at $2.4 per mmBtu (past six months).

But the ONGC stock, which has been quite neglected, hasn’t budged on the prospects of higher gas prices. According to Tiwari, “While better gas realisations could lead to some improvement in profitability, weaker crude oil prices remain a larger concern for ONGC as revenue and profitability are skewed towards crude sales."

Data from ONGC’s latest earnings presentation shows that, on a standalone basis, total crude oil revenues in FY20 stood at ₹66,440 crore and revenues from gas were at ₹19,528 crore.

As such, lower crude prices are a bigger worry for the stock. True, Brent prices have recovered from their lows of $19 a barrel in April. However, so far in 2020, Brent prices have declined by about 38% and outlook remains muted.

The International Energy Agency’s monthly oil market report points out, “A resurgence of covid-19 cases in many countries, local lockdown measures, continued teleworking and the weak aviation sector led to downward revisions of our demand estimates for 3Q20 and 4Q20 by 0.1 mb/d (million barrels a day) and 0.6 mb/d, respectively."

The 15 September report added that, “For 2020, demand will fall versus 2019 by 8.4 mb/d, more than the 8.1 mb/d seen in the last report."

Lower crude prices weighed on ONGC’s revenues in the June quarter when crude price realisations fell by almost 57% year-on-year to $28.72 per barrel. Brent prices have not seen a sharp jump during the September quarter, which will reflect in ONGC’s crude realisations as well.

Regulated domestic gas prices are expected to be lower for six months, starting October, which isn't encouraging. It also doesn’t help that ONGC’s production outlook is unexciting.

Even so, there is a silver lining to this story. The ONGC stock has declined by a whopping 46% from its pre-covid highs in early January. This has rendered valuations attractive, although sharp upsides can be ruled out from a near-term perspective given the gloomy prospects.

