Higher gas prices helpful for ONGC but muted crude prices bigger worry

Nitin Tiwari, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said, "The move could help the company break-even on its gas production. ONGC’s average cost of gas production currently is around $3.5per mmBtu (million British thermal units). Given the current LNG prices, the implied price realisation works out to $3-3.5 per mmBtu, which would be similar to what ONGC saw in FY20." Note that current domestic gas prices are at $2.4 per mmBtu (past six months).