“Land monopoly is the mother of all other forms of monopoly," said Winston Churchill. Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), whose terminals are situated on land owned by the ministry of railways, seems to be at the receiving end.

In March, the ministry of railways revised its land license fee policy. It said it will charge Concor a proportion of the land value, instead of as a proportion of the business volumes it handled on the leased land. Concor, in turn, had asked the ministry of railways to continue charging land license fee on the basis of volumes as long as it remains a public sector undertaking.

While the response from the railways was awaited, Concor’s calculations earlier this fiscal year pegged the total annual outflow towards land license fee at ₹450-480 crore.

But as it turns out, the ministry of railways has demanded a land license fee of ₹776.9 crore for just two terminals at Delhi for the current fiscal. Based on the latest demand by Indian railways, the total land license fee for all terminals put together can be as much as ₹1,000 crore per annum points out Nomura research, double the initial estimate by Concor.

It’s little wonder shares of Concor fell over 15% in value, resulting in a drop of over ₹4000 crore in its market capitalisation. This also puts the government’s plans to sell a strategic stake in the company at risk.

“With such varying LLR (land lease rentals) estimates, we believe it will be difficult for a potential acquirer to arrive at a fair valuation of the stock. Therefore, unless this overhang on LLR values is resolved we believe it will emerge as the single biggest road block for a successful divestment," say analysts at Nomura.

The company also negatively surprised the Street with weaker than expected results for the June quarter. Revenue declined 27% from the year ago quarter, on the back of a 21% fall in business volumes. Operating profit fell as much as 60.6%.

Realizations softened 8% from the year ago quarter. Market participants are extending discounts, exerting pressure on realizations. “In an environment of steep volume de-growth, the fixed nature of expense is expected to create margin pressure for the company," ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

