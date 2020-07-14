MUMBAI: India’s retail inflation in June was at 6.1%, breaching the upper band of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inflation target of 4%. The reading was higher than Bloomberg’s consensus estimates of 5.3%.

With that, economists are divided on what the RBI’s next move would be in its August monetary policy meeting. Some expect the central bank to maintain a status quo on rates this time around.

“With inflation surpassing upper band of 6% in June 2020, the RBI may hold the interest rate at current level in its upcoming monetary policy review though admittedly it has clearly stated that growth was the prime driver of policy. However, given surplus liquidity in system and lower interest rates a pause may be in order," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd said in a report on 13 July.

Economists at global research house Nomura expect a short-term pause in the RBI's rate cutting cycle.

Given the paucity of data and data collection constraints, the RBI did not release the headline and most of services sector inflation figures in the last two months. Moreover, the CSO noted that data still did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates. This was despite resumption of activity in the essential and non-essential goods and services sectors across the country.

So, some economists feel that RBI could chose to overlook this rise in headline inflation and focus on growth revival.

“As a result of the national shutdown which began on 24th March, the recent data are more provisional than usual. They were calculated using a different methodology and are likely to be substantially revised over the coming months," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at London-based Capital Economics Ltd, said in a note 13 July.

Given that the economy is still struggling, Willams has pencilled in a further 50 basis points of cuts in the repo and reverse repo rates (to 3.50% and 2.85% respectively). One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. “For now we think it still reasonable to assume that the extreme weakness of demand will pull headline inflation back towards the RBI’s 4% target by the end of the year," he added.

Economist at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said that overall, higher inflation was surprising and raised the forecast values for the remaining fiscal 2021. Still, there is enough uncertainty around these numbers and thus, the brokerage house would wait for another month's data before changing/finalising its forecasts.

Meanwhile, food inflation eased to a nine-month low of 7.87% in June as temporary supply constraints due to the nationwide lockdown eased. Core inflation, excluding food, fuel and intoxicants, increased to 5.15% in June from 4.84% in May.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated