Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Higher tractor sales, defence order book drive M&M stock

Higher tractor sales, defence order book drive M&M stock

M&M’s subsidiary Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDS) will be manufacturing and supplying armoured tactical vehicles (LSVs) for the Indian Army
2 min read . 10:10 PM IST Ujjval Jauhari

In the auto segment, new launches of XUV 500 and Scorpio will drive sales in FY22, said analysts

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s shares have trebled from a year-ago. The well-performing tractors business helped beat returns of some of its peers. Recently, the company also won a large order worth 1,056 crore from the ministry of defence. M&M’s subsidiary Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDS) will be manufacturing and supplying armoured tactical vehicles (LSVs) for the Indian Army.

The defence subsidiary has not been getting substantial valuations, and its rising order flows will certainly help, said analysts. The company’s prospects in tractor and utility vehicle sales are also growing.

