Higher volumes lift Gulf Oil Lubricants’ Q4 revenue show

To be sure, shares of Gulf Oil are nearly 18% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020. To that extent, valuations aren’t expensive. Based on YES Securities’ FY22 earnings per share estimates, the stock currently trades at around 15 times. Higher prices of base oil, a crucial raw material, remain a key risk for the company. In general, investors should note that the company is able to pass on sharp increases in input costs to customers with some time lag.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}