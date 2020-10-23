Highest ever margins in Q2FY21 push Crompton Greaves' shares to 52-week high

Standalone revenues increased by 11.4% over the same period last year to ₹1,198 crore. A Bloomberg poll of analysts had pegged revenues at ₹998.20 crore. September quarter revenue growth was driven by a neat 18% increase in electric consumer durables (ECD) segment. The ECD business contributed nearly 78% of Crompton’s revenues. The remaining revenues came from the lightning products segment, revenues from which declined by 7.3% against last year’s same quarter.