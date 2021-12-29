Tyre stocks are on a roll. Should you ride along?

But investors should note that input cost inflation remains a niggling worry in the near term. In the September quarter, elevated prices of inputs led to a steep margin erosion for key listed tyre makers. Natural rubber, carbon black and synthetic rubber are among the raw materials for tyre makers. Fortunately, given the robust demand, they are able to pass on the burden of higher input cost pressures to end-users to contain further margin erosion.

