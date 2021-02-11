Hindalco continues good show in Q3, to balance focus on deleveraging and growth

After strong performance by its US subsidiary Novelis , Hindalco Ltd posted a robust December quarter show for its India operations. Both rising base metal prices and improving demand have accrued benefits, as lower input costs helped drive operating performance further. The stock is up almost 5% post results on Wednesday.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) that have continued improving were 13% higher year-on-year during Q3. Thrust on operational efficiencies supported by lower input costs continued to keep cost of production low. The company’s aluminium business in India thereby saw earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹1,323 crore, up 27% YoY.

The copper business nevertheless saw the impact of a maintenance shutdown. Sales volumes of the metal declined 3% sequentially and 13% YoY to 73,000 tonne. Ebitda at ₹202 crore was also lower than ₹208 crore seen in the previous quarter and ₹256 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda per tonne, however, remained flat sequentially at $371 per tonne. The segment should see improvement moving forward as maintenance shutdown is behind and the company is deriving benefits from higher bi-products prices and fertiliser sales volumes too.

With aluminium prices and demand maintaining a firm trajectory, the company should see strong performance in Q4 too. However, some impact of rising costs as that of coal may be seen in Q4.

The company’s US subsidiary Novelis remains on a firm wicket having posted record margins in Q3. The company’s consolidated numbers thereby were bound to get a boost. As consolidated revenues grew 20% y-o-y, consolidated Ebitda rose higher by 40% year-on-year. The consolidated net debt to Ebitda ratio improved significantly to 3.09x on December 31, 2020, from a peak of 3.83x on June 30, 2020, said the company.

The company's net debt at ₹53802 crore has improved from ₹58001 crore at the end of September quarter and ₹62302 crore at the end of June quarter.

Novelis already sees firm prospects. The shift towards higher can consumption and increasing demand for auto body sheet remains structural drivers for Novelis, said analysts at Credit Suisse.

Novelis growth is to be led by the recently completed acquisition of Aleris, and ongoing capacity expansions. Hindalco is also focussing on expanding downstream capacities in India. However, the company’s focus is also on reducing debt further at Novelis. The company hence will be announcing strategy on capital allocation shortly. While the same will be awaited, analysts have maintained their positive outlook for Hindalco.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect 26% annual earnings growth during FY21-23 driven by better margins and continued deleveraging.

