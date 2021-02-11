Hindalco continues good show in Q3, to balance focus on deleveraging and growth

The copper business nevertheless saw the impact of a maintenance shutdown. Sales volumes of the metal declined 3% sequentially and 13% YoY to 73,000 tonne. Ebitda at ₹202 crore was also lower than ₹208 crore seen in the previous quarter and ₹256 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda per tonne, however, remained flat sequentially at $371 per tonne. The segment should see improvement moving forward as maintenance shutdown is behind and the company is deriving benefits from higher bi-products prices and fertiliser sales volumes too.

