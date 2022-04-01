Hindalco has an eye on growth, after pairing more debt than expected

“It is difficult to understand when about 70% of capex is under evaluation, why did the management announce all these new projects," Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts said in a report on 31 March. “The major projects under evaluation are brownfield and greenfield rolling mills, aluminium smelters, and an alumina refinery, all of which have a huge impact on operating cash flows and Ebitda," the report said. Hindalco may incur an annual capex of more than $2 billion over FY24-26E, if these projects are approved, according to the brokerage.