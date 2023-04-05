Hindalco mixes capex with caution3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd plans to build the right capacities, which would aid in margin expansion. In its Investors Day 2023 held on Tuesday, the company announced capital expenditure (capex) plans. A key focus area was expanding the aluminium downstream capacities. Here, in the India business, $735 million worth of projects are under execution over FY24-26. Downstream products are value-added items and hence, less impacted by the volatility seen in aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME). This would boost Hindalco’s margin performance.
