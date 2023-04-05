Hindalco Industries Ltd plans to build the right capacities, which would aid in margin expansion. In its Investors Day 2023 held on Tuesday, the company announced capital expenditure (capex) plans. A key focus area was expanding the aluminium downstream capacities. Here, in the India business, $735 million worth of projects are under execution over FY24-26. Downstream products are value-added items and hence, less impacted by the volatility seen in aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME). This would boost Hindalco’s margin performance.

“Hindalco’s India operations are likely to benefit from increased focus on downstream capital allocation. This will not only allow the company to garner a leading market share in aluminium rolled products but also transform into a leading solutions provider," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities in a report on 4 April.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Additionally, the investment towards Chakla coal mines totalling $186 million would lead to cost benefits in the India business. The mine is expected to be operational by FY26 versus the earlier timeline of FY25. In the case of the Meenakshi coal mine, regulatory approvals are pending, and the company has identified this project as a future growth opportunity. Once Hindalco receives clearances, the mine is likely to be operational by FY28 versus FY27 earlier.

Collectively, over FY24-28, the company has identified $2.3 billion worth of future growth opportunities in the India business. In 2022, Hindalco had labelled some of these growth opportunities as ‘under appraisal’ projects. “This change in classification could also be a softer way of saying that the company will take up these projects when market conditions are better," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Given this, Hindalco’s cash flow generation and market conditions need to be closely monitored. Coming to its wholly -owned overseas unit, Novelis Inc., it has $3.3 billion worth of projects under execution, and the company has identified $1.5-1.8 billion projects as future growth opportunities.

“Novelis has a long-term rolling capacity target of 5.8 million tonnes with recycling contributing 65-70%. As recycling aluminium utilizes almost 85-95% less electricity, it will help Novelis improve the spreads," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a 5 April report. This would help it move closer to its long-term Ebitda per tonne target of $525.

But Novelis faces near-term challenges from inflation and volatile energy costs. Destocking in the beverage can market is another worry. It believes that Ebitda per tonne bottomed out in the December quarter at $376 .

“We believe Hindalco’s approach towards slower expansion policy to match its cash flows is a prudent one," said analysts at PhillipCapital (India). The company plans to spend 90% of its cash flow towards growth capex. Hindalco doesn’t intend to deleverage further as the balance 10% of its cash flow would be used to generate shareholder returns. In any case, the debt levels are comfortable with net debt to Ebitda ratio of 1.6 times as of 31 December. Hindalco aims to maintain the ratio below two times.

Hindalco’s shares are down by almost 32% from their 52-week highs. An improvement in Novelis’ operating conditions is crucial as it formed 61% of consolidated reported Ebitda in 9MFY23.

Further, rise in LME aluminium prices would aid Hindalco’s overall India operations.

In 2023 so far, prices have been flattish. Here, an improvement in global demand conditions could help.

