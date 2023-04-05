Hindalco mixes capex with caution

“We believe Hindalco’s approach towards slower expansion policy to match its cash flows is a prudent one," said analysts at PhillipCapital (India). The company plans to spend 90% of its cash flow towards growth capex. Hindalco doesn’t intend to deleverage further as the balance 10% of its cash flow would be used to generate shareholder returns. In any case, the debt levels are comfortable with net debt to Ebitda ratio of 1.6 times as of 31 December. Hindalco aims to maintain the ratio below two times.