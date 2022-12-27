Indian metal stocks have lost sheen in 2022 marred by weak global demand and elevated cost pressures. Among them are shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd, which have remained flat. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has appreciated by 4.5% so far in 2022.

The stock’s dull performance can be attributed to the weakness in aluminium prices, which impacted the company’s India business. From its high of $3877.50 per tonne in March aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) corrected by 39% so far.

View Full Image Losing luster

But investors can take solace from the fact that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Novelis Inc., has comparatively less exposure to LME prices. In H1FY23, Novelis formed about 68% of Hindalco’s consolidated revenue.

Also, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, Novelis continues to be well placed despite fears of a recession, as about 60% of its business comes from can body, which is likely to have resilient demand outlook.

Secondly, easing chip shortage in the automobile segment and increasing traction for electric vehicles are tailwinds for the Novelis business.

Despite these bright spots, Novelis’ Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is exposed to risks from inflationary pressures and its high-cost inventory in H2FY23. As such, Novelis would not be able to achieve the earlier adjusted Ebitda guidance of $525 per tonne in FY23. In H1FY23, this stood at $548 per tonne.

Meanwhile, a further downside in aluminium prices is unlikely. Increased smelter curtailments across Europe due to the energy crisis and multi-year low inventory is expected to support the aluminium prices going forward, said JM Financial analysts.

This, along with correcting thermal coal prices, augur well for Hindalco’s Indian operations.

Low thermal coal price would translate into a fall in the operating expenses for the company. In view of this, investors will do well to track the aluminium spreads.

In the near-term, meaningful triggers for the Hindalco stock are few and far between. A lot depends on how China’s economy performs as covid norms ease, since it is a crucial market for metals.

“An uptick in Chinese demand is a key catalyst for the Hindalco stock, which is expected to play out in FY24. However, the recovery is likely to be gradual at best," said Satyadeep Jain, an analyst at Ambit Capital.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism. Read more from this author