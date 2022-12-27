What can put the shine back on Hindalco Industries stock2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 11:59 PM IST
The stock’s dull performance can be attributed to the weakness in aluminium prices, which impacted the company’s India business.
The stock’s dull performance can be attributed to the weakness in aluminium prices, which impacted the company’s India business.
Indian metal stocks have lost sheen in 2022 marred by weak global demand and elevated cost pressures. Among them are shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd, which have remained flat. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has appreciated by 4.5% so far in 2022.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started