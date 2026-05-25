Hindalco investors bank on silver linings beyond March quarter, but valuations are demanding

The fires and capital expenditure of ₹32,000 crore has increased Hindalco’s consolidated net debt sharply to ₹64,800 crore in FY26 from ₹35,300 crore in FY25. The management expects this to peak at ₹80,000-90,000 crore in FY27, and to reduce thereafter with the commissioning of Novelis’ 0.6 million tonnes per annum plant at Bay Minette in H2FY27. The commissioning should help Novelis, which accounts for about ₹63,000 crore of net debt, turn free cash flow positive by FY27-end.