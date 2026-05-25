Hindalco investors bank on silver linings beyond March quarter, but valuations are demanding

Hindalco Industries Ltd’s reported consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY26) has halved year-on-year to ₹2,597 crore, weighed down by exceptionals. However, the outlook remains strong, thanks to the steep rise in aluminium and copper prices and the anticipated restart of subsidiary Novelis’ Oswego plant in June. This, along with expected cost savings, has prompted brokerages to revise their medium-term earnings estimates upwards.