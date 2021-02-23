Hindalco lays roadmap to drive future growth; stock scales fresh 52-week highs

Novelis has been consistently driving the company’s earnings in the recent past and the outlook remains strong. Being a convertor of metal, the business to a large extent remains insulated from aluminium price volatility. The demand outlook continues to be driven by the preference for aluminium over plastic or glass in packaging. Also, its increasing use in automobiles due to shift from steel to aluminium is a positive. Thus investments in Novelis will be directed towards new auto lines as well as China and Brazil capacity expansion.