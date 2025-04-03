Hindalco ups the ante: More metal, stronger margins
Summary
- The metals giant is going all in on scale and efficiency, with a $10 billion capex plan split between India and subsidiary Novelis Inc. over FY24-29.
Hindalco Industries Ltd’s investor day made one thing clear—the metals giant is going all in on scale and efficiency. With a $10 billion capex plan split between India and subsidiary Novelis Inc. over FY24-29, Hindalco is working towards sustained growth, with a sharp focus on margins and cash flows.