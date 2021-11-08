Hindalco prospects look better on Novelis's strong performance, project pipeline

Those at Centrum Stock Broking have revised Novelis’s FY22E Ebitda per tonne estimate to $536 from $520 to factor in H1FY22 numbers. Besides, higher aluminium prices bode well for Hindalco’s domestic operations as well. Factoring in higher aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange, ($2,600/tonne in each of FY22 and FY23 compared to $2,300/t earlier), offset marginally by higher cost of production, Centrum Strock Broking has also raised its consolidated FY22 and FY23 EBITDA by 9% and 5% respectively.