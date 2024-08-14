For Hindalco, lower aluminium prices a near-term drag
Summary
- Despite a stellar 31% year-on-year Ebitda growth in the June quarter, Hindalco faces near-term profitability concerns due to a drop in aluminium prices and operational disruptions in Europe.
- The company is investing heavily in downstream projects and renewable energy to sustain growth.
Hindalco Industries Ltd reported consolidated Ebitda growth of 31% year-on-year for the June quarter, driven by better price realisation, higher volumes and lower input costs. But while the company is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, the current drop in aluminium prices is expected to weigh on its near-term profitability.