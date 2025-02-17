Hindalco's Q3 story: Novelis lags, while India biz holds up
Summary
- Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis is expected to recover hereon even as investors watch the impact of how the US tariffs play out
Hindalco Industries Ltd managed to sail through in the December quarter (Q3FY25). While its India business did well, the company’s US subsidiary Novelis remained under pressure, thanks to significantly higher aluminium scrap prices and an adverse product mix, which led to an 18% year-on-year drop in Ebitda. Note that about two-thirds of Novelis production capacity uses aluminium scrap as raw material, thus higher prices hurt profitability.