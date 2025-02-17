Hindalco's Q3 story: Novelis lags, while India biz holds up

Brighter days ahead?

Novelis is expected to recover hereon aided by higher volumes, favourable product mix and new contract pricing even as investors watch the impact of how the US tariffs play out. “The effect of tariff imposition by the US, if it happens, shall be neutral to positive for Novelis," pointed out a Nuvama Institutional Equities report dated 14 February. In the earnings call, the management has indicated the bottoming out of scrap spreads. However, there seems to be a structural reset in scrap pricing.