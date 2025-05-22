Hindalco’s India biz shines, but Novelis holds the key to re-rating
SummaryWhile Hindalco’s India operations are performing well, all eyes are on Novelis. Sluggish earnings and margin pressures at the US subsidiary remain a key overhang on the stock’s valuation.
Hindalco Industries Ltd ended FY25 on a strong note, reporting a consolidated Ebitda of ₹9,600 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY25), up nearly 40% year-on-year. While its India aluminium business delivered stellar margins, the global subsidiary Novelis continues to lag, keeping investors cautious.