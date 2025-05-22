With ₹7,187 crore in net cash in India and a capex plan of ₹7,500–8,000 crore for FY26, Hindalco is well-funded for growth. Investors will be watching to see if Novelis can deliver stable earnings in a challenging global environment. The Hindalco stock is up around 9% so far in 2025. While India continues to drive the narrative, a steadier Novelis could be the catalyst the market is waiting for.