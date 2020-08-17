Hindalco's Q1 hit by covid, but investors are betting on an overseas recovery

The covid-19 led disruption has dulled the Q1 numbers of metal companies, and Hindalco is no exception. Domestic revenues fell 25% year-on-year. But a recovery expected in its international business has kept its share price up about 1.3% on Monday.

Realisations were hit during the quarter on account of low demand, but to an extent higher exports made up for the lack of domestic growth.

Hindalco did cut costs sharply during the quarter, which supported its operating profits to an extent. Hence, the company outpaced the Street’s expectations on operating profitability quite well.

As a result, the impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was marginally lower showing a fall of 22%. In fact, Ebitda came in at about 10-12% higher than analysts estimates.

For now, Hindalco may not have much more room to cut costs. Hence, operating profit growth will now hinge on demand including a global recovery in metal prices. But for now, there's not much room for a price recovery just yet. "We see current LME prices close to the peak as significant global surplus in CY2020 makes fundamentals weak," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

But the good thing is that its international business is showing resilience, thanks to the growth in revenues from the beverage can business. During the lockdown, in-house consumption of beverages buoyed its cans business.

The auto segment decelerated during Q1 quarter but is likely to pick up pace in the coming quarter, which is encouraging. “Beverage can demand remains resilient whereas auto is witnessing a sharp sequential recovery in 2QFY21," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

Hindalco’s improving cash flows would help the company reduce the leverage on its balance sheet. The company incurred substantial debt to fund its acquisitions. “We expect net debt to reduce to ₹50000 crore in FY22 from ₹62000 crore at June end on the back of consistent free-cash-flow generation and lower capital expenditures," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note to clients.

In addition, the firm is looking to divest some of its facilities in the US, which would further deleverage the balance sheet. But note that this could take some time due to the sluggish global economic conditions.

Hindalco has also cut back on capital expenditures to conserve cash during covid-19 times. But Novelis hold's the cards to recovery in the coming quarters. With cash flow generation expected to be strong, it could support growth in the coming years.

However, its stock has run-up considerably in the recent past and may have much room on the upside. It is trading 14.7% lower than its pre-covid peak in January 2020 at a price-earnings multiple of about 11.2 times FY21 earnings.

