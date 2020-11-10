Hindalco’s Q2 margins recover but low asset sale price spoils the show

Metal companies are regaining some of their lost lustre post the pandemic. Hindalco Ltd’s Q2 revenues showed a good jump over the year-ago quarter thanks to lower costs and a better product mix. But the company’s sale of its Lewisport unit of Aleris at a lower-than-expected price played spoilsport with the stock’s returns. The stock slipped about 1.4% on Tuesday.

Still, the Q2 numbers were encouraging with consolidated revenues a step ahead of the Street’s estimates. In the domestic market, Hindalco’s revenues were a tad slow due to lower aluminium sales. Analysts were expecting higher aluminium sales volumes of about 315kilotons but it came at 303 kilotons. Further, cost of production also inched up marginally.

Nevertheless, standalone Ebitda expanded quite well at 25% due to better operating leverage. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Hindalco’s overseas subsidiary Novelis has also not been behind in the recovery, and could remain a growth driver in the coming quarters. Novelis adjusted Ebitda expanded 23% y-o-y, thanks to lower costs and better realisations. Auto demand has been strong in the US, besides the beverage can business is showing a good resilience with takeaway beverages consumption on the rise. Demand for high-end products has also picked up, but for the aerospace segment which remains hit.

However, the Street was disappointed with the realisations of Aleris’ Lewisport unit at a much lower price than what the Street was expecting. The unit sale was for about $171million. Even the sale of Duffel plant at a lower-than-expected price seems to have made the Novelis acquisition look a tad expensive. Analysts were expecting both the units to fetch about $800 million.

“The Lewisport unit could generate an Ebitda of $80-100 million due to its auto finishing capacity and would have driven synergies. Both Duffel and Lewisport divestment is low, and has resulted in overall Aleris acquisition turning out to be an expensive one for Hindalco," said Siddharth Gadekar, analyst, Equirus Securities.

Nevertheless, the overall business continues to pick up pace. Analysts say that demand for aluminium and copper products could sustain in the coming quarters due to revival in autos, and global demand. Global aluminium prices increased 20% since its March quarter lows, and demand remains good.

It’s also the key reason for the stock to show good recovery post the lockdown. The stock is 13% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January. Even so, the sharp run-up has stretched the stock’s valuations at a forward price-earnings multiple of 13 times FY21 earnings.

