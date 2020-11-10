Hindalco’s Q2 margins recover but low asset sale price spoils the show

Hindalco’s overseas subsidiary Novelis has also not been behind in the recovery, and could remain a growth driver in the coming quarters. Novelis adjusted Ebitda expanded 23% y-o-y, thanks to lower costs and better realisations. Auto demand has been strong in the US, besides the beverage can business is showing a good resilience with takeaway beverages consumption on the rise. Demand for high-end products has also picked up, but for the aerospace segment which remains hit.