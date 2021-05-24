Hindalco shines, riding on higher metal prices and value-added sales

With improved cash flows, Hindalco also has managed to cut debt meaningfully. Net debt fell by ₹14,883 crore as of 31 March from its peak on 30 June 2020. Consolidated net debt-to-Ebitda ratio improved significantly to 2.59 times as on 31 March from 3.83 times as on 30 June 2020. As the firm plans utilizing improved cash flows for more organic expansions, it expects leverage to fall below 2.5 times. Meanwhile, even as prospects look sound, all eyes are on the impact of the second wave of covid infections on aluminium demand and realizations. Company expects some impact on demand during April-May. Nevertheless, it is expecting rebound once the pandemic is brought under control. The company also expects firm aluminium prices for most of FY22.