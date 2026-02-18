Is Hindalco’s Q3 stumble a one-off hit or a sign the aluminium cycle is cooling?
While operational setbacks at Novelis dented the bottom line, a broader industry downgrade suggests the aluminium rally may have already run its course.
Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is down 7% since the company announced its December-quarter (Q3FY26) results. The oft-cited reason for this is the two fires at subsidiary Novelis’s Oswego plant in September and November 2025, which disrupted operations. But that explanation, on its own, is incomplete.