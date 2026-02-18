Is Hindalco’s Q3 stumble a one-off hit or a sign the aluminium cycle is cooling?

But markets were spooked by the outlook on debt, particularly with cost overruns in Bay Minette, in the context that financial leverage is already stretched. Net debt expanded to ₹59,500 crore as of December, taking net debt/Ebitda from 1.06 in March to 1.73, uncomfortably close to management’s threshold of 2. Moreover, despite Hindalco stock falling off its 52-week high of ₹1,029.8 on 29 January, it still trades at a rich EV-to-Ebitda of 6.65 based on Bloomberg FY27 consensus estimates. Any slipups will hit the stock harder now than they would have a year ago.