Hindalco's earnings outlook improves with rising aluminium prices

The risk to global supplies of bauxite, the key raw material for aluminium manufacturing, has risen from the events in the west African nation of Guinea. The country caters to 20-25% of global supplies and political instability can impact bauxite availability significantly. Against the backdrop, integrated manufacturers having captive bauxite and alumina supplies are well placed. Looking at the surge in alumina prices and demand, the company can even sell some alumina in the open market that will add to its benefits.

