Hindalco Industries Ltd’s stellar June quarter (Q1 FY22) show was led by strong performance across segments. India aluminium margins were at record highs, led by firm base metal prices, while Novelis's outstanding performance with record profitability helped boost consolidated performance.

Indian operations were driven by aluminium prices (with premium) on the London Metal Exchange that averaged at about $2,556 per tonne during the June quarter. This compares to an average of $1,567 a tonne in the year-ago quarter and $2,020 a tonne during the previous quarter, respectively.

Aluminium business Ebitda rose 29% sequentially to Rs2,352 crore, despite volumes declining 8% due to the impact of the lockdown. The company attributed this to favourable macros, improved product mix, and better operational efficiencies. This pushed overall India business Ebitda up 29.3% sequentially to Rs2,430 crore.

With firm aluminium prices and gradual reopening of the economy, the outlook for the company’s profitability remains strong. Rising domestic consumption will help improve margins. The company resorted to exports during the June quarter to offset the decline in domestic volumes during the lockdown.

“We believe higher prices, completion of alumina expansion by Q2FY22, focus on value-added products in both aluminium & copper businesses and completion of announced extrusion & flat-rolled product (FRP) capacity expansion over the next few years bodes well for India operations," said analysts at Elara Securities India Private Ltd.

Copper smelter maintenance shutdown seen in Q1 is also behind, and the segment will drive the company’s performance further.

The company reported a strong show for its US subsidiary Novelis. Novelis recorded its best-ever quarterly adjusted Ebitda of $505 million in Q4. This was attributed to higher organic volume, favourable metal benefits, and improving Ebitda contribution from the acquired Aleris.

Overall, analysts have a buoyant outlook for Hindalco. Favourable factors for Novelis include synergy guidance for Aleris acquisition being revised upward, continuing expansions and strong demand for its products. For India aluminium, that is witnessing a sharp recovery in domestic demand, improving per tonne profitability with firm LME prices bodes well.

Other factors that keep analysts positive on the company, include management expectations for TC/RC improving in 2HFY22, strong free cash flow generation and focus on de-leveraging to contain net debt/Ebitda. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd forecast net debt/ EBITDA reduction from 2.9x in FY21 to 1.7x in FY23, given strong free cash flow generation.

