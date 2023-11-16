Hindalco’s shine relies on aluminium prices
Summary
- The profitability of Hindalco’s India business hinges on how aluminium prices behave on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
For the metal industry, China is a crucial market, and hence its improving economy bodes well for demand. Here, the better-than-expected growth in China’s industrial output by 4.6% year-on-year and 7.6% rise in retail sales in October is positive. Understandably, Indian metal stocks gathered momentum on Wednesday. Amid this, shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd were not immune, rising by 4% and also touching a new 52-week high. Prior to this, the stock was up 3% in 2023 so far.