Hindalco’s shine relies on aluminium prices

On the other hand, Hindalco’s wholly owned overseas subsidiary, Novelis Inc., is on a better footing. It is on track to meet its Ebitda per tonne guidance of $525 by Q4FY24. In Q2 this measure stood at $519 per tonne and is expected to drop to $450-500 in Q3 due to plant shutdowns. Continued improvement in operations is key as Novelis formed about 60% of Hindalco’s consolidated Ebitda in the half year ended September. Also, Novelis is somewhat immune to the volatility seen in LME aluminium prices, which means stable margin comparatively. It also helps that the demand conditions are healthy for Novelis. It expects demand from automobile segment and beverage can to be firm.