Defence sector stocks have been the flavour in the markets in the past few months. The recent import embargo that the government announced on 101 defence equipment further fuelled investor interest. Stocks of defence-related companies soared, and some of that good cheer has rubbed off on Hindustan Aeronautics too. The stock is up 68% in 2020.

But as the run-up has been too rapid, the price gauge may be trending towards low. The recent revised results show flat revenue growth for Q4. Besides, the revenue growth rate may hit an air pocket in the coming year. HAL’s deliveries of the Su-30 MKI aircraft is almost complete with just two deliveries left this year. Note the company delivered 10 of these aircraft in FY20, which added much of the heft to its revenue growth

Hence, its manufacturing activity could take get squeezed this year. HAL is banking on increasing repairs and overhauling revenues this year to offset lower aircraft revenues. The company is also delivering trainer aircraft among others this year. Even so, the revenue growth momentum is likely to lose some steam this year.

Further, the order book of about ₹52,965 crore has been showing a declining trend in the past few years. Of course, while the pipeline of orders remains quite good, much will depend on how much orders the company actually bags this year. Some delays in the finalisation of orders are being seen. The management is expecting an order for light combat aircraft in the third quarter, and 15 light combat helicopters the next year.

Another worry is that margins have shown signs of contracting lately. HAL’s operating margins slipped slightly to 24% in Q4, compared to 25.6% for the year-ago period. The government has cut profit percentages for the supply of defence equipment by defence public sector undertakings to 7.5% from 10% earlier, which could further crimp margins. A bit of margin could be salvaged by the repairs and overhauling division, but operating profitability could get further squeezed due to lower operating leverage this year, say analysts.

Further, as order execution will be lower this year profitability could get squeezed this year. A gradual pick-up in revenues may just lift earnings in FY22, but that may not enough to justify the recent run-up in its stock price. Further, the government is planning an offer for sale of shares in HAL, which could further increase the supply of its shares in the coming months. As such, at a price-earnings multiple of 14.5 times trailing-12-month earnings, the stock’s valuations may have soared way too high.

