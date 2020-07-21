Hindustan Unilever’s investors are factoring in a much brighter outlook

Overall, HUL’s gross margin shrank by 222 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. True, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin decline was arrested. The Ebitda margin contracted by only 110 basis points to 25%. Even so, an analyst, requesting anonymity, said: “Ebitda margin performance is slightly disappointing given that advertising and promotion expenses declined by 31%." Employee costs rose steeply and, to that extent, weighed on the Ebitda margin. Plus, other overhead expenses increased 171 basis points as a percentage of revenue, further impacting operating leverage. Meanwhile, investors have little to complain. The outlook for consumer companies is better than many other industries. The sale of essential items cushions the pain of covid-19 times.