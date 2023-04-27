Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) March quarter results are far from inspiring. The company’s volume growth stood at 4% versus analysts’ expectations of 5-6%. Revenue and margin performance too wasn’t particularly striking. Helped by pricing growth, HUL’s revenue rose by 10.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹14,893 crore last quarter, falling short of analysts’ estimates.

As such, pricing growth was a key factor that helped HUL clock double-digit revenue growth for the year as a whole. But repeating the same feat this year could be a tall ask. “FY24 revenue growth will be lower than what HUL clocked in FY23. For one, rural demand recovery is likely to be gradual. Secondly, with price hikes now in the base, revenue growth needs to be driven by volume which will pick up only gradually. We expect FY24 revenue growth to be in high single digit," said Alok Shah, an analyst at Ambit Capital. Hence, a lot depends on how rural demand shapes up in this financial year.

In the March quarter (Q4FY23), there have been some encouraging signs. According to HUL, “With rural slowdown bottoming out, total FMCG market volumes which were declining earlier have now become flat (in Q4). While rural volume continued to decline, the extent of decline further reduced in this quarter." Overall, rural markets continue to lag growth in urban areas in the FMCG market.

For FY23 as a whole, HUL saw 5% volume growth. “We believe the company is passing on the benefit of low commodity prices in terms of price cuts or grammage increase aggressively to perk up volumes," said analysts at ICICI Direct Research in their results first cut note. Even so, they note that FY23 volume growth is at the lower end despite a low base. HUL expects volume to rise only gradually as consumption habits recover with a lag and also due to elevated inflation levels.

The company continues to face the wrath of commodity cost inflation even as the pressures are easing sequentially across some inputs. HUL’s net material inflation in Q4 fell to 12% from 18% in Q3. On a y-o-y basis, Brent crude, soda ash, caustic soda and palm oil prices have fallen meaningfully. Even so, these commodities remain elevated versus long-term averages.

The sequential easing of commodity costs has helped HUL’s gross margin expand to 48.7% in Q4 from 47.5% in Q3. However, gross margin fell by 84 basis points y-o-y, lagging some analysts’ estimates. One basis point is 0.01%. Ebitda margin was roughly flat sequentially at 23.3% led by higher advertising and promotion (A&P) spends. As such, Ebitda margin trajectory needs closer tracking ahead if A&P spending rises sharply.

As far as the segmental performance is concerned, inflation was a factor that weighed on the food and refreshment segment, which saw revenue growth of 2.6%. The tea category performance was underwhelming. HUL saw consumers downgrading due to higher inflation in premium teas vis-à-vis loose tea. Meanwhile, the home care business fared well, clocking nearly 19% revenue growth, followed by the beauty and personal care segment, which saw 10% revenue growth. Within the home care segment, fabric wash and household care saw strong double-digit growth.

Meanwhile, in the past one year, shares of HUL have risen by 15%. Valuations are not exactly cheap. The stock trades at almost 50 times FY24 estimated earnings, show Bloomberg data. With competitive intensity increasing and growth outlook relatively weaker for FY24, sharp upsides may be capped. Against this backdrop, “recovery in rural demand is a key catalyst for the HUL stock and investors would welcome positive surprises on this front," Shah said.

