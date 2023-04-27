HUL needs countryside to step up1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:34 PM IST
The company’s volume growth stood at 4% versus analysts’ expectations of 5-6%. Revenue and margin performance too wasn’t particularly striking.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) March quarter results are far from inspiring. The company’s volume growth stood at 4% versus analysts’ expectations of 5-6%. Revenue and margin performance too wasn’t particularly striking. Helped by pricing growth, HUL’s revenue rose by 10.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹14,893 crore last quarter, falling short of analysts’ estimates.
