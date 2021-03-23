Hindustan Unilever stock may get some support from improving demand trends

"To offset input price inflation, HUL has been implementing calibrated price hikes," inform analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 22 March. "For soaps, a price hike of up to 10% is needed just to offset input inflation. Against this, a 3% price hike was effected in 3Q (December quarter), further increases were applied in 4Q and more are planned for the coming days. Price hikes have been initiated even in laundry. Hence, sales growth mix should shift towards pricing versus volumes in the coming quarters," added Jefferies’ analysts in the report.

