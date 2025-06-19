Hindustan Zinc’s expansion plan fails to impress as near-term growth stalls
The miner’s ambitious ₹35,000-crore expansion aims to lift capacity and lower costs. But lease uncertainties, muted volume growth, and softening zinc prices have left investors unconvinced.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL)’s capacity expansion plan failed to cheer investors, with the stock sliding about 9% after the promoter group offloaded 1.6% of its shareholding. The company has announced plans to invest ₹12,000 crore in the first phase between FY26 and FY28, with total capex reaching ₹32,000-35,000 crore by FY31.